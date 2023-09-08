Alaska hockey legend Scotty Gomez wants you to know his 5K fundraiser is coming up — so he sang about it

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scotty Gomez is known as Alaska’s most decorated hockey player, skating in 16 National Hockey League seasons with two Stanley Cups to his name. There is no doubt the Anchorage native had skills with the stick, but did you know he had skills with the strings with angelic vocals?

The Third annual Scotty Gomez Foundation 5K run is this Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. at Ship Creek Trail, or 111 West Ship Creek by the Comfort Inn. All proceeds benefit the Scotty Gomez Foundation and more than 60 door prizes are available to win.

Signing up for the Scotty Gomez Foundation 5K can be done online, with more information found on the Foundation’s Facebook page and website.

Gomez is Alaska’s all-time NHL leader in games played and points, with 756 combined goals and assists across 1,079 games. He was drafted in the first round of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils, where he won two Stanley Cups and spent the first seven years of his career before playing for six more teams. Alaskans will never forget his season with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces during the NHL lockout in 2004-05, where Gomez was the face of the franchise and MVP of the league.

