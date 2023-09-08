Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case, mom who disappeared more than 8 years ago

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Quenton Robertson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who disappeared more than eight years ago in Kentucky.

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown. Her boyfriend Brooks Houck was the last person to see her.

Two days later, her vehicle was found abandoned on the side of a highway along with her keys, purse, and cell phone.

Rogers has never been seen since.

This week, court documents said 32-year-old Joseph Lawson is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical...
Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.(Nelson County Correctional Center)

While the documents do not mention Rogers by name, a family member and Lawson’s lawyer both confirmed the arrest is connected to the Rogers case.

It’s unclear if Rogers and Lawson had any prior connection.

Lawson appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $500,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Anchorage police warn of Facebook Marketplace robberies
Alaska State Troopers patch
North Pole teen found dead in pond
Couple celebrating 35th wedding anniversary make the best of Alaska visit after cruise...
Couple celebrating 35th wedding anniversary make the best of Alaska visit after cruise cancellation
A homeless couple living at the 3rd and Ingra encampment in downtown Anchorage, also known as...
‘They really need the help’: Anchorage man cares for homeless couple stuck living in ‘tent city’
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson (left) and former municipal manager Amy Demboski (right).
Former municipal manager sues Anchorage, Mayor Dave Bronson

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July...
Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
9-year-old Illinois boy struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school
Austin City Limits started with Willie Nelson, and it has grown to become a signature musical...
The legendary history of Austin City Limits: From the roots to the headliners
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner to remain jailed on child abuse charges
Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.
Watch Kane Brown make a surprise FaceTime call to his wife during a concert