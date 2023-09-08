Mat-Su Borough keeps close eye on eroding riverbanks in Talkeetna

One property owner has already moved cabin further from the banks edge
FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
By Carly Schreck
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Portions of a popular tourist spot in Talkeetna have been closed off to the public by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, after high-water erosion has eaten away at the Talkeetna River bank located at the end of Main Street.

According to a press release put out by the borough, “significant erosion” has occurred at the revetment where the Susitna, Chilitna, and Talkeetna Rivers braid together placing four small cabins at risk.

On Thursday, borough staff as well as the US Army Corps of Engineers evaluated the site with the Talkeetna Fire Department expected to monitor the situation throughout the weekend.

