Mat-Su school board votes to limit student representation at meetings

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough school board voted in favor of a controversial change to a board policy that has allowed student representatives to cast votes and partake in discussions as a recognized member of the board.

BP 9110 is an active policy adopted in 1995 that states that the elected Student Advisory Board Representative (SABR) “shall have the right to attend public meetings of the Board, be recognized at meetings, participate in questioning witnesses and discussing issues and shall receive all materials presented to Board members except those related to executive sessions” as well as “cast preferential votes on all matters except those subject to executive session discussion or personnel matters.”

A change to that policy, however, was introduced in last month’s regular school board meeting that strikes out specific wording and limits the student representative to “present a brief report regarding the actions of the MSBSD Student Advisory Board during the reports section of the meeting agenda.”

The change in policy was first introduced at the Aug. 16 regular school board meeting, where school board member Jacob Butcher stated that some of the reasoning stems from a need to restructure the body in order to effectively carry out business and maintain authority.

“The student advisor representative was intended more as a privilege for the student body as opposed to a right as an elective official to serve on the board,” Butcher said during last month’s meeting.

On Wednesday students, parents, teachers — even a 2006 SABR alumni — showed up to the Sep. 6 regular school board meeting to voice their opposition to the change and support current student representative Ben Kolendo.

Many gave public testimony, including student advisory board president Quinlen Schachle.

“By taking away this position you symbolically communicate with us students that our voices do not matter enough to have a true say in what occurs in our community,” Schachle said.

Vicki Hewitt, president of the Matanuska-Susitna Education Association, also testified before the board encouraging Kolendo to run for a school board seat when he’s eligible.

Kolendo gave his testimony on the proposed changes just ahead of the board’s vote on the second reading, citing his concerns over what he called a “disturbing trend of questionable practices” by district leadership and casting his own vote against the move.

“These disheartening developments have cast a shadow over my ability to continue as a willing participant within a system that — to my dismay — seems to place our self-interests above the authentic needs of our students,” Kolendo told the board. “I am resolutely exercising the right I still have, as granted to me by board policy 9110, to cast my vote against the proposed alteration to this policy.”

Kolendo’s vote was not recognized by the board, which passed the policy change 5-2. Members Jubilee Underwood and Ted Swanson voted against the measure.

