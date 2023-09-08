New study illustrates rising costs of renting in Alaska

Across the state, rental prices jumped up 7 percent from 2023 for a two-bedroom apartment.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Buying a home in Alaska can be difficult, but so can finding an affordable apartment or house to rent — and it’s getting more expensive.

Across the state, rental prices increased by 7% over 2022 rates for a two-bedroom apartment. That is the highest increase Alaska has seen since at least 2011, according to the latest report from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

“Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment — the most common type of unit surveyed — ranged from a low of $1,055 in Wrangell - Petersburg to $1,600 in the Bethel Census Area,” the report stated.

The state looked at the adjusted rent — which includes the amount owed to the landlord plus utilities — in the Municipality of Anchorage, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kodiak Island Borough, Sitka City and Borough, Chugach Census Area, Mat-Su Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, and Wrangell - Petersburg.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough saw the biggest leap in prices, jumping 16% from 2022 to an average adjusted rental price of $1,466. Meanwhile, Sitka City and Borough saw the smallest increase in rental costs at just 3% over the 2022 rate. The average adjusted rent in Sitka is $1,404.

Anchorage saw the largest increase in rental prices over the previous year. Anchorage’s median adjusted rent topped $1,600 — an increase of 5% in rent from last year.

For the first time, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development has gathered enough data to look at the rental market in Rural Alaska.

“We’ve been trying for years, you know a lot of people request for us to add some more rural communities to the survey,” economist Rob Kreiger said. “It’s really hard to get enough information or responses back to report any of that.”

In Bethel, the state examined only the contract rent prices. Even without including the cost of utilities, Bethel emerged as the most expensive of the 11 regions surveyed with the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment at $1,600.

“And I think for the most part, since we do survey landlords, what’ve we seen over the past few years with cost of things on their end,” Kreiger said. “All those things I think are contributing to higher rents across the board.”

Bethel also had the highest vacancy rate when compared to the other locations surveyed. Kreiger said the region had a 17.3% vacancy rate — though Kreiger adds that this may have been due to seasonal housing needs when the study was conducted.

The rest of the state saw an average vacancy rate of 5.4%, only a small increase from the rate of 4.8% in 2022.

Kreiger said his this new data will allow his team to see a clearer picture of the housing market across the state.

