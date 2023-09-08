SeaLife Center takes in otter pup found on Kenai road

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska SeaLife Center’s Wildlife Response Program admitted a young sea otter on Labor Day.

The young female northern sea otter was found alone on a road in Kenai about five miles from the ocean and about half a mile from a river, and was at first mistaken for a cat. Officials relocated the animal away from the road.

Because the young animal’s mother was not found nearby, officials decided to take the pup to the Alaska SeaLife Center for rehabilitation. There the pup was examined and found to be suffering from dehydration and malnourishment. The pup, which appeared stress, also had low blood sugar and had not appeared to have eaten in some time.

Teams at the center are concerned for the pup, believed to be around three months old, because northern sea otter pups are rarely out of the sight of their mothers for the first few months of life. Pups wean between three and six months old and need constant attention from their mothers until fully weaned.

Alaska SeaLife Center takes in northern sea otter pup (ASLC)

“Young otter pups like this one need constant care and attention. At this age, they are transitioning from their pup coat to their adult coat and also being weaned. They need assistance grooming and monitoring their nutrition during this critical time. That is why sea otter pups require 24/7 care from ASLC staff until they are about six months of age,” said Wildlife Response Curator Jane Belovarac.

The SeaLife Center has taken in a variety of marine mammals this year, including ten harbor seals, a fur seal, and a walrus calf. They are the only institution in the state authorized to care for marine mammals.

