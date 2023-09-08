A September seasonal transition is underway

Mountaintop snow and gathering geese on good clues
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow has dusted the tops of the Chugach Range in southcentral and snowfall reached 4 inches in Atigun Pass in northern Alaska, each event showing us that a change of seasons is underway.

Heavy rain associated with an approaching atmospheric river situation in the Gulf of Alaska will hit the North Gulf Coast, Prince William Sound and southeast Alaska Friday night and Saturday. Rainfall through Saturday evening for these areas will range from 1.2 to over 3.5 inches of rain. Highest amounts are expected in Cordova and Yakutat.

High surf remains an issue for the northern and interior Seward Peninsula, with an advisory through Friday 6 am. Northerly winds are producing strong wave action.

