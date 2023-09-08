Southeast Apprenticeship EXPO in Juneau to offer apprenticeship, trade opportunities

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - For those looking for a rewarding career in the building trades sector, the Southeast Apprenticeship EXPO in Juneau is a major opportunity being offered.

The two-day event, hosted by Alaska Works Partnership, will allow residents to explore various opportunities and pathways to success in the industry.

The expo will occur at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Center at 1751 Anka Street.

Friday is reserved for 8th-grade through high school students. The second day, Saturday, is open to the public. Both days run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those attending can participate in hands-on activities like building a wooden sawhorse or a metal toolbox, soldering, pipe fusion, operating equipment, bucket truck rides, interactive displays, and much more.

Alaskans will also have the opportunity to connect with experienced professionals and mentors who will help to show them how to get the most out of apprenticeships and what it takes to be successful in the industry of their choice.

Joanna Jardin, case manager at Alaska Works Partnership, said that nine different trades are represented at the expo, including welding, ironwork, electrical wiring, carpentry, and pipe fitting. She said the expo is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the trades and how they can start their journey.

“There’s a lot of different projects going to be going on,” Jardin said. “There’s going to be an opportunity to build a sawhorse, make a toolbox — a metal toolbox — get some hands-on welding experience, even get into an excavator — a mini excavator — and try your hand at that.”

Sarah Scherer, vice president of Pacific Coast operations at the Transportation Institute, said the trades are in high demand, especially in the maritime field. She said that Alaska has a lot of potential for growth in this sector and that many rewarding careers are available for those with the right skills and training.

“So all of those ships that are out there — they have to be built, they have to be designed ... somebody has to know what goes where and what engineering problems people have, and how do they solve those problems,” Scherer said. “So that shipyard capability is unbelievable. And you have all the trades; you’ve got welders, you’ve got electricians, you’ve got refrigeration folks, you’ve got carpenters — which in the shipping industry are called shipwrights — you’ve got people who literally fit the steel pieces together. And then somebody else comes along and welds them, you’ve got pipe fitters.

“I mean there’s just all of these incredible trades jobs that are out there.”

Alaska Works Partnership will provide lunch for those who show up.

