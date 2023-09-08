Southern coast expecting rain through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two systems are approaching the state each with plenty of moisture attached to them.

The first is a stalled front of Southeast which will bring a steady stream of rain into the central and northern Panhandle and Prince William Sound. The northeast Gulf Coast will see the main impact from this storm. Yakutat could see a little more than 4 inches of rain by Sunday morning.

The second system to the west will slide into Bristol Bay on Friday bringing rain to the Pribilof Islands and Aleutian Island. This storm will dip down into the Gulf of Alaska at the start of the weekend.

Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see scattered showers through Friday with rain expected over night Friday into Saturday morning.

