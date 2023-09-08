Sponsor of ballot measure aimed at protecting open primaries reacts to its disqualification

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ballot measure that supporters say is aimed at protecting Alaska’s nonpartisan election system — in the event that ranked choice voting is repealed by voters in 2024 — has been rejected by Alaska Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom.

Bruce Botelho, Director for Alaskans for Better Elections, is a primary sponsors of the ballot measure. He said he was not shocked by Lt. Gov. Dahlstrom’s decision, but said this is a fight he is willing to engage in to make sure all voters voices are heard — regardless of political affiliation.

Botelho, former Alaska attorney general and Juneau mayor, said political parties should pay their own way when it comes to funding their own primaries. He said his disqualified ballot measure seeks to prevent the state from using public money to fund partisan primaries.

“We believe that in a democracy, every Alaskan regardless of their political affiliation or lack of it, should be able to choose at the very first stage of elections who the candidates are that they will be voting on ultimately to decide who represents them, whether it’s in the legislature, in the executive branch or in Congress,” Botelho said.

However, the language in the ballot measure does not prevent public money being used to fund open primaries.

“Well, it is a fundamental view of Alaskans for Better Elections that primaries should be open to all voters, and that the states — to the extent that it is responsible for elections — should only be in a position to fund elections that are accessible to all,” Botelho said.

In a letter to Botelho from Lt. Gov. Dahlstrom she said the Alaska Department of Law recommended she not certify the ballot measure.

The attorney general’s opinion said in part that “The Alaska Supreme Court has made it clear that initiatives that prevent appropriations are prohibited,” and “It thus may seem unlikely, under current law, that the legislature would seek to allocate public funds to partisan primaries. But the law could change to require the state to conduct partisan primaries in the future, as it did in the past, in which case the legislature might wish to direct public funds towards this purpose.”

In response, Botelho said his team will be studying the opinion issued by the attorney general and the case law that’s been cited over the next two weeks. Botelho said they have 30 days to challenge the ruling.

“I think our initial read of the constitutional provision itself would have led us to conclude we’re not making an appropriation, which is clearly barred by the Alaska constitution. The take here is that we are limiting the power of the legislature to appropriate,” Botelho said.

If Botelho and his team are successful in their challenge, they would have until the Alaska Legislature convenes in January to collect the 26,705 signatures required to place an item on the 2024 ballot.

