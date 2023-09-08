State files complaint challenging federal Tongass Roadless Rule repeal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new complaint filed in U.S. District Court is challenging the federal government’s decision earlier this year to protect millions of acres of old-growth forest in Southeast Alaska from industrial activities.

In another chapter of a long battle stemming from the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule, a national ban on road construction and other timber-harvesting activities on National Forest System land, the State of Alaska is continuing its fight to develop land in the Tongass National Forest, arguing that use of the land would benefit the state.

“Alaskans deserve access to the resources that the Tongass provides — jobs, renewable energy resources, and tourism, not a government plan that treats human beings within a working forest like an invasive species,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in the release.

The rule protects over 9.3 million acres of coastal temperate rainforest in Southeast Alaska, part of the larger Tongass National Forest that sprawls over 16.7 million acres.

The Tongass was in danger of being opened to logging in 2020 when the Trump administration reversed the 2001 ruling, but that decision was reversed earlier this year when the U.S. Department of Agriculture repealed the decision.

Friday’s complaint from the State of Alaska seeks to “protect the economic and socioeconomic development of Southeast Alaska” by challenging the final repeal of the rule. It said that the rule is unnecessary since any economic development would be done with a variety of environmental safeguards.

“We believe sustainable management of natural resources and preservation of wilderness can coexist in the Tongass,” Alaska Department of Natural Resources Commissioner John Boyle said. “Alaskans need a return to a common-sense management approach to the Tongass National Forest to support subsistence, energy security, recreation, transportation, resource development, and public safety. It’s a multiple-use forest, not a national park.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.