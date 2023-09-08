Team running Golden Lion says first month of service has been ‘incredibly smooth’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been roughly a month since residential operations the former Golden Lion Hotel began, allowing low-income tenants a chance to find affordable housing.

In that time, Henning Incorporated’s founder and executive director Shawn Hays says everything has been going well.

“Operations have been incredibly smooth — considering that we had to start it up fairly quickly after it was approved by the Assembly. Out of the 80 units available, 75 are occupied,” Hays said.

Supportive housing facilities like the one occupying the former Golden Lion Hotel site can make a major difference for those who are at risk of or already living unsheltered in Anchorage. Management also keeps two rooms set aside in the building for use as transitional housing — vital for those transitioning into treatment or permanent housing.

Within the first month, Hays says she’s seen a community start to form. Clients are appreciative that the new facility has offered them a place to live. One of those clients is Charles Singleton, the very first tenant to move into the building — he even got to select his own room.

“It’s a big difference. It takes you from some of the other places that you were or could have been into a one-room, bathroom in the room, sense of ‘this is my space’. And I respect it by keeping it really, really clean, ” Singleton said.

Despite concerns from residents of surrounding neighborhoods, Hays says there have not been any complaints from the neighbors. Prior to allowing tenants to move in, Hays emailed the neighborhoods a copy of the facility’s ‘good neighbor commitment.’

“So far we haven’t gotten any calls saying ‘hey, your tenants are doing this or they’re doing that’. We’re getting calls saying ‘hey, thank you we don’t even realize you’re there,” Hays said.

Hays says it’s quiet in the building. So far, residents have only needed to call the Anchorage Police Department three times. The Anchorage Health Department also checks in with management biweekly to check on how things are progressing.

The staff running the facility are part of what makes a difference in the lives of the formerly homeless, according to Hays.

“I think a critical piece to our success is our team. We have a team of people including myself who have experienced homelessness or have experienced other challenges related to homelessness,” Hays said.

Hays says those other challenges could be addiction, behavioral health issues, or other traumas. But having lived the experience themselves makes Hays’ team more driven to help those in need.

“Opportunity is my key thing here. It seems staff is very willing, always available,” Singleton said.

Hays agrees that her dedicated team is vital to the success of residents.

“We’re very passionate about our work, and so when we’re asked to deploy, we’re able to deploy fairly quickly and I attribute it mostly to our team,” Hays said.

“It makes us feel just, on so many levels, fulfilled. Proud of people. It’s not easy being homeless, it’s actually very hard to be homeless, and to actually make that transition, takes work. That’s what we get up every day to do,” Hays said.

Residents like Singleton agree that the Golden Lion is now a force for good in the community.

“A place and people that have the heart to help people literally get up and do better than you were doing,” Singleton said.

A small number of rooms at the former Golden Lion Hotel are available for low-income residents. Applications can be found at henninginc.org.

