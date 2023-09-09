Bronson administration currently taking no action against IT Director involved in election complaint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration is taking no action at this time against a member of his team who was implicated in a plan to possibly overturn some results of the April 4 municipal election.

This comes as ombudsman Darrel Hess’s final investigation report recommended the administration terminate the employment of information and technology director Marc Dahl for his involvement in the matter.

When asked Friday about Dahl, municipal attorney Anne Helzer told assembly members at a work session regarding the ombudsman’s investigative report that Bronson had a discussion with Dahl about possibly submitting a resignation, and was anticipating an answer by the end of the day.

An official with the Bronson administration said at this time Dahl is still on administrative leave, and it is unclear if the administration will take any action in the future.

When reviewing the ombudsman’s report, Hess told assembly members there was clearly a coordinated effort between Dahl and the mayor’s former chief of staff Sami Graham to overturn election results through the creation of an unofficial IT department policy.

According to documents, Graham filed a complaint on April 6 that election staff was using USB drives to transfer election data from voting tabulation machines to municipal-owned computers. Graham said she was concerned the USB drives could “intentionally” or “unintentionally” alter election results.

On April 11, the municipality’s chief information security officer Mark Merchant emailed and coordinated with Dahl on crafting a new Information Technology Department policy stating “personnel must not insert any unauthorized USB device into any piece of MOA owned equipment without authorization from the information technology department.”

Merchant then emailed and instructed system analyst Heather Holland to create a link to the informal policy on a non-public website used internally by municipal employees. Dahl then emailed Graham a link to the new policy, which she then used to support her initial complaint.

“It’s difficult to make any other conclusion than to follow the record where the records lead us. Because it looks like there was coordination between a municipal staff member and a former municipal staff member to make a complaint that looked like it could overturn an election. That is an unacceptable abuse of our electoral process,” Assembly chair Chris Constant said.

Bronson’s current chief of staff Mario Bird has stated the mayor was unaware of the events surrounding the election complaint and the policy.

Bronson said in May 2023, he was informed of Dahl’s involvement in a complaint regarding the April 2023 election. At that time, he was placed on leave.

However, in a statement Friday, Bronson said, “Since then, the Ombudsman’s investigation has been completed, and the final report has been published. I have had time to review it thoroughly and I do not see any evidence that Mr. Dahl conducted any illegal behavior. In fact, the Ombudsman’s report outlines the policy Mr. Dahl attempted to implement is common practice by governmental organizations, businesses, and private organizations.”

Bronson added, “However, it is clear that the MOA policy to implement new processes and procedures was not followed by Mr. Dahl. The issue is not about the policy Mr. Dahl attempted to implement; it is the timing in which the events occurred, and the lack of process followed that is in question.”

When asked if the administration expects Dahl to resign, an official said she does not have an answer at this time.

