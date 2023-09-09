Heavy rain, strong winds for parts of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There will be little breaks in the clouds, rain and winds that will batter the state over the weekend. A strong southerly flow brings moisture north and as the rain falls, winds will pick up along coasts and into the Interior.

Rain will be heavy at times over the north Gulf Coast and parts of Prince William Sound. Flood warnings are in effect for two areas of the Kenai Peninsula, from Cooper Landing to Skilak Lake until 9 a.m. Monday. This is due to heavy rain. And on the Snow River, the release of a glacier-dammed lake has sent large volumes of water downriver. The warning goes until 10 a.m. Monday.

Through Sunday evening, rainfall is forecast to reach more than 3 inches in Yakutat, nearly 3 inches in Cordova, 1.60 inches in Valdez, and 1.24 for Whittier. Anchorage could get up to .70″ of rain too.

Wind advisories begin late Friday night for the upper Koyukuk Valley. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph are likely. Even stronger winds expected over the eastern Alaska Range. Southeast winds there will range from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts to 55 mph.

