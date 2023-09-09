Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies could be selling up to 14 stores in Alaska to C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, following its merger

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kroger Company and Albertsons Companies, Inc. announced plans Friday to divest a number of stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, following the proposed merger of the grocery store giants. The companies say the comprehensive divestiture plan is the next step in finalizing the merger.

“The divestiture plan ensures no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages,” the press release stated.

In an email statement, Fred Meyer & QFC Corporate Affairs Manager Tiffany Sanders stated, “We are confident C&S’s experienced, purpose-driven leadership team and more than 100-year history of food industry experience will enhance the competitive marketplace. Importantly, C&S agreed to honor all collective bargaining agreements, securing the future of good-paying union jobs and protecting associates’ industry-leading health care and pension benefits as well as bargained-for wages.”

According to the press release, the divestiture plan follows the terms that Kroger and Albertsons have agreed to, including “Extending a competitor to new geographies through the sale of stores to a well-capitalized buyer that is led by seasoned operators with a strong balance sheet and a sound business plan.”

A total of 413 stores are involved in the divestiture transaction, including 14 stores in Alaska. The specific locations that will be sold in Alaska have not been announced yet.

“Because we are still in the regulatory process, we are not in a position at this time to share the specific locations that will be divested to continue serving the community under a different owner. We anticipate being able to share these details closer to closing,” Sanders said.

Karinne Wiebold, an economist with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, noted she does not believe the merger itself will necessarily have an impact on jobs.

“It’s hard to tell at this point what the jobs impact will be if/when that happens. It depends on who buys them, how they operate, if any of the stores close or significantly change, etc.,” Wiebold wrote via email.

Sen. Dan Sullivan expressed concerns he has for the impact a merger of two large corporations could have on Alaskans.

“I’ve been fighting against the Biden administration’s inflation-inducing policies that have been driving up the cost of food, energy and interest rates to 40-year highs and I share the concern about how a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons might impact local competition and prices for hard-working families who are trying to make ends meet in the Biden economy,” Sullivan shared in an emailed statement. “My team and I are closely following the FTC’s investigation, and will continue working to protect the best interests of Alaskans.”

Local labor unions also weight in on the proposed merger and divestment.

“Teamsters Local 959 have been monitoring the developing situation regarding the Kroger and Albertsons merger. At this point in time there is not enough information for us to make an official comment, but we will be in contact with our international affiliate and have an official statement once more information comes to light,” said Patrick FitzGerald, political coordinator for Teamsters Local 959.

