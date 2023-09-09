Owner of Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez hangs up the scoop after 28 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After 28 years of serving up smiles and soft serve to the Anchorage community, longtime owner of Jewel Lake’s Tastee-Freez Rich Owens is hanging up the scoops for the final time.

Owens and his nearly three decades of community support were celebrated on Saturday with a send-off at Tastee-Freez, offering free cake and ice cream, as well as a chance to thank Owens.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have served the Anchorage community for the past 28 years,” Owens said. “I’ve met so many wonderful people and made so many great memories. I’m going to miss this place a lot, but I’m excited to start this new chapter in my life.”

A supporter of numerous local charities and community programs, Owens has been a strong advocate of the Salvation Army, Operation Santa Claus, the Alaska National Guard, the American Cancer Society, and Catholic Social Services. Assembly member Anna Brawly was on hand Saturday to present Owens with the Anchorage Assembly’s Above and Beyond Community Award in recognition of his support to those organizations and more.

“Rich Owens is a true community leader,” Assembly member Kameron Perez-Verdia said via a press release. “He has dedicated his time and resources to helping others, and he has positively impacted the lives of so many people. We are honored to present him with this award.”

Owens says his dedication to community is second nature. It stems from values instilled in him from an early age.

“My philosophy of community service and philanthropy came from my parents,” Owens said. “As far as how we treat the community and work with the schools and the nonprofits and help people, that came from my parents. We learned at an early age that you really want to be involved with the people around you, and help do things, positive things, on a daily basis.”

One of the annual events Owens supports is Operation Santa Claus, which sees the Alaska National Guard load transport planes with toys to distribute to children in rural villages.

“Being able to go into the villages, and take ice cream and treats to villages who have never had anything like that is real meaningful and is really appreciated by rural Alaska,” Owens said.

According to Owens, approximately 630 employees — mostly teenagers — have been employed at the ice cream shop under his leadership, and seeing their successes brings him joy.

“Later on, they get married, have families and they’re our customers,” Owens said. “To see the number of those kids who have gone on and they’ve been very appreciative — most of them — appreciate their first job here. But you know, to see their successes, and they come back there’s some of them here today with their families. I mean, it means a lot. It’s my family up here.”

Part of Saturday’s festivities allowed customers and former employees of Tastee-Freez to share memories and even snap a photo with the local legend — who has no plans to leave Alaska.

“So many people thought I was leaving the state, which is not the case,” Owens said. “As long as I can get the boat out of the harbor in Whittier and shovel the snow and mow the lawn at the house, I’m going to be up here.”

Owens sold his business to a new owner in September of 2022 in order to prepare his transition to retirement, and the new owners plan to continue operating the restaurant.

