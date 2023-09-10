Portion of Dimond Boulevard closed as crews manage ‘minor’ fuel spill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dimond Boulevard in Anchorage remains closed between C Street and King Street as emergency crews manage a “minor” gasoline spill after a collision involving a fuel truck on Sunday morning.

According to the Anchorage Fire Department, fire crews were called to the collision outside of the Costco in South Anchorage just after 9 a.m.

AFD Assistant Chief Alex Boyd called it a “minor” fuel spill and estimated it at less than 100 gallons.

There was one injury as a result of the collision, according to Boyd.

The tanker truck was heavily damaged and undrivable as the truck’s cabin was knocked off of the frame.

Boyd said part of the reason for the long closure of Dimond Boulevard is because the truck’s fuel still needs to be offloaded onto another truck, and the damaged truck to be towed away.

Trevor Desatoff, the general manager of the Costco on Dimond, said there were roughly 10,000 gallons of gasoline aboard the tanker.

Boyd said there is currently no danger to the public.

“Fortunately, the danger has subsided and any leaking material was contained,” Boyd said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.