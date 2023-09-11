Breaks in the clouds bring brief sunshine to much of Southcentral

After some rain in the morning, many on the Kenai Peninsula, in the Mat-Su and Anchorage will see some afternoon sunny breaks.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After some morning rain, Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see sunny breaks develop through the afternoon.

Sunshine as well on the Kenai Peninsula. Flood Warnings remain on the Kenai due to glacier-dammed lake outbursts that began last week. For the Kenai River near Cooper Landing through Skilak Lake the water is expected to start going down Monday morning but some areas could see minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

On the Kenai River below Skilak Lake, the water will likely continue to rise through Sunday, Sept. 17 and is expected to bring flooding including some water into the Kenai Keys Subdivision.

Rain continues around Prince William Sound, the north Gulf Coast and Southeast. Juneau is looking at another almost 2 inches of rain in the next 48 hours.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed on the Sterling Highway on Friday afternoon.
Sterling Highway crash kills mother and toddler
Portion of Dimond Boulevard closed as crew manage 'minor' fuel spill
Removal of overturned fuel tanker forces prolonged closure of Dimond Boulevard
Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez owner Rich Owens celebrated his retirement on Saturday with a send-off...
Owner of Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez hangs up the scoop after 28 years
Alaska SeaLife Center takes in northern sea otter pup
SeaLife Center takes in otter pup found on Kenai road
The home base for American Legion Post #3 in Ketchikan was heavily damaged by a fire early...
Arson arrest made in American Legion building fire in Ketchikan

Latest News

After some rain in the morning, many on the Kenai Peninsula, in the Mat-Su and Anchorage will...
Some breaks in the clouds bring brief sunshine
Rain gear needed for Alaska's southern coastline
Rain gear needed for Alaska’s southern coastline
Rain gear needed for Alaska's southern coastline
Rain gear needed for Alaska’s southern coastline
JP 9-8-23_AK Map
Heavy rain, strong winds for parts of Alaska