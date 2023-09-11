Breaks in the clouds bring brief sunshine to much of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After some morning rain, Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see sunny breaks develop through the afternoon.

Sunshine as well on the Kenai Peninsula. Flood Warnings remain on the Kenai due to glacier-dammed lake outbursts that began last week. For the Kenai River near Cooper Landing through Skilak Lake the water is expected to start going down Monday morning but some areas could see minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

On the Kenai River below Skilak Lake, the water will likely continue to rise through Sunday, Sept. 17 and is expected to bring flooding including some water into the Kenai Keys Subdivision.

Rain continues around Prince William Sound, the north Gulf Coast and Southeast. Juneau is looking at another almost 2 inches of rain in the next 48 hours.

