Homicide Sunday night in Eagle River “isolated incident,” Anchorage police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in Eagle River Sunday night.

Anchorage police responded to a shooting at 7:07 p.m. to a home in the 18700 block of Whirlaway Road in Eagle River. Anchorage Fire Department medics performed live-saving measures on a man who died at the scene, the Anchorage Police Department said.

“It appears the parties are all known to one another and this is an isolated incident,” APD wrote Sunday night on a Facebook post.

APD said they’ve contacted everyone involved in the incident. The Crime Scene Team will be processing the home. Motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

