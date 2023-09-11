Iliamna man dies after boat capsizes

ILIAMNA, Alaska (KTUU) - An Iliamna man died on Friday afternoon after his boat capsized while traversing the Newhalen River.

According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch, 36-year-old Dwight Anelon and a woman were crossing the river aboard a boat with an ATV when they encountered rough waters, causing the boat to overturn.

A village public safety officer responded to the river around 3:30 p.m. When the VPSO arrived, bystanders were performing lifesaving measures on Anelon, who was later pronounced dead at a local clinic. The woman made it safely to shore.

Troopers say neither passenger was wearing floatation devices.

Next-of-kin notification procedures are complete.

