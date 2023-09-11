Ketchikan’s American Legion building goes up in flames

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The home base for American Legion Post #3 in Ketchikan was heavily damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, according to Ketchikan officials.

According to the city’s public information officer, Kim Simpson, the Ketchikan Fire Department was alerted to the structure fire at 1:21 a.m. on Sunday and spent several hours battling the blaze alongside the North Tongass Fire Department and South Tongass Fire Department.

The fire, which was contained at approximately 6:30 a.m., wipes out a key community resource.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough Mayor Rodney Dial says the building was the only American Legion Post in the borough and serves a variety of roles in the community.

Dial said the building was heavily damaged and possibly a total loss.

“This post does so many good works in and around Ketchikan,” Dial said. “They volunteer, they have events on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. For these folks to lose this building, it’s just a real sad day and significant loss for the community.”

