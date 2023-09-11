Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing model from original movie up for auction

A model X-Wing used in the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction.
A model X-Wing used in the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction.(Heritage Auctions)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One “Star Wars” fan could own a rare piece of movie history, but it’s going to cost them.

A long-lost model of an X-Wing fighter used in 1977′s “Star Wars” is up for auction.

The starting price is $400,000.

The model was used in close-ups during the final battle scene where the rebel alliance fought the empire above the Death Star.

Heritage Auctions said the model is part of a collection that belonged to the late Greg Jein, an award-nominated miniature maker.

Jein was also known for his work on “Star Trek” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

The model will be auctioned on October 14 and 15.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed on the Sterling Highway on Friday afternoon.
Sterling Highway crash kills mother and toddler
Portion of Dimond Boulevard closed as crew manage 'minor' fuel spill
Removal of overturned fuel tanker forces prolonged closure of Dimond Boulevard
Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez owner Rich Owens celebrated his retirement on Saturday with a send-off...
Owner of Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez hangs up the scoop after 28 years
The home base for American Legion Post #3 in Ketchikan was heavily damaged by a fire early...
Arson arrest made in American Legion building fire in Ketchikan
Alaska SeaLife Center takes in northern sea otter pup
SeaLife Center takes in otter pup found on Kenai road

Latest News

From ship to shore: The skills and trades that support the maritime sector
From ship to shore: The skills and trades that support the maritime sector
President Biden to attend 9/11 memorial ceremony at JBER
President Biden attending 9/11 memorial ceremony at JBER
The American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. (Credit: American Red Cross, United...
American Red Cross says national blood supply is "critically low"
FILE - In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Active-duty Marine gets probation and community service for storming Capitol with 2 unit members
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall