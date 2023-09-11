President Biden attending 9/11 memorial ceremony at JBER

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - President Joe Biden will be at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson today where he will be speaking with troops, first responders and families.

Biden is on his way back from a Sept. 10 trip to Hanoi, Vietnam and is stopping at JBER for a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.

In Vietnam, he spoke with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

This past week, on Sept. 6, the Biden administration announced it had canceled seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that were part of a sale held in the waning days of the Trump administration.

The U.S. Interior Department argued the sale was legally flawed.

It was the most aggressive move yet to protect millions of areas of wilderness from oil and gas exploration by prohibiting riling in 13 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve.

Past presidents also have visited Alaska in recent years. Former President Donald Trump spoke to troops while refueling at JBER in 2019, and former President Barack Obama spent three days touring the state in 2015.

This past summer Alaska was visited by several Biden officials including Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu.

