President Biden attending 9/11 memorial ceremony at JBER

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Rebecca Palsha
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - President Joe Biden will be at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson today where he will be speaking with troops, first responders and families.

Biden is on his way back from a Sept. 10 trip to Hanoi, Vietnam and is stopping at JBER for a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.

In Vietnam, he spoke with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

This past week, on Sept. 6, the Biden administration announced it had canceled seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that were part of a sale held in the waning days of the Trump administration.

The U.S. Interior Department argued the sale was legally flawed.

It was the most aggressive move yet to protect millions of areas of wilderness from oil and gas exploration by prohibiting riling in 13 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve.

Past presidents also have visited Alaska in recent years. Former President Donald Trump spoke to troops while refueling at JBER in 2019, and former President Barack Obama spent three days touring the state in 2015.

This past summer Alaska was visited by several Biden officials including Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed on the Sterling Highway on Friday afternoon.
Sterling Highway crash kills mother and toddler
Portion of Dimond Boulevard closed as crew manage 'minor' fuel spill
Removal of overturned fuel tanker forces prolonged closure of Dimond Boulevard
Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez owner Rich Owens celebrated his retirement on Saturday with a send-off...
Owner of Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez hangs up the scoop after 28 years
Alaska SeaLife Center takes in northern sea otter pup
SeaLife Center takes in otter pup found on Kenai road
The home base for American Legion Post #3 in Ketchikan was heavily damaged by a fire early...
Arson arrest made in American Legion building fire in Ketchikan

Latest News

Anchorage Police Department headquarters in downtown Anchorage
Homicide Sunday night in Eagle River “isolated incident,” Anchorage police say
Ketchikan police charged a 28-year-old man with first-degree arson on Sunday following an...
Arson arrest made in American Legion building fire in Ketchikan
Removal of overturned fuel tanker forces prolonged closure of Dimond Boulevard
Owner of Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez hangs up the scoop after 28 years
Owner of Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez hangs up the scoop after 28 years