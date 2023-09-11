Senshi Con wraps up in Anchorage

Senshi Con draws cosplayers and anime fans to Dena'ina Center
By Arielle Ingram-David
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dena’ina Center in Downtown Anchorage was filled with colorful costumes and enthusiastic fans this weekend as Senshi Con, the largest anime, gaming, and pop culture convention in Alaska, ended.

The annual event, which started in 2005, celebrates Japanese animation, video games, and other aspects of Asian culture.

Attendees enjoyed various activities, such as cosplay contests, gaming tournaments, panels, workshops, vendors, and artists.

Senshi Con is a nonprofit organization that promotes cultural awareness and diversity through entertainment and education.

