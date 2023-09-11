From ship to shore: The skills and trades that support the maritime sector

By Arielle Ingram-David
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is a maritime state, and its economy relies heavily on the industries that depend on the sea.

However, maritime careers are not only about sailing ships but also about the skills and trades that support them. That’s why Alaska Works Partnership, a nonprofit organization that provides training and employment opportunities for Alaskans, held an expo in Juneau last week to introduce people to the various fields and occupations in the trades field to help raise awareness about the various opportunities.

The expo featured experts and representatives from different trades, such as welding, ironwork, and electrical wiring, all of which are in high demand in the maritime industry. That’s according to Sarah Scherer, the vice president of Pacific Coast operations for the Transportation Institute, a research and advocacy group for the maritime workforce.

Scherer explained how organizations like Alaska Works Partnership can help people enter the maritime field and why it is a rewarding and lucrative career choice.

