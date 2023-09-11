Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of Dimond Boulevard closed as crew manage 'minor' fuel spill
Removal of overturned fuel tanker forces prolonged closure of Dimond Boulevard
Two people were killed on the Sterling Highway on Friday afternoon.
Sterling Highway crash kills mother and toddler
Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez owner Rich Owens celebrated his retirement on Saturday with a send-off...
Owner of Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez hangs up the scoop after 28 years
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in downtown Anchorage
Homicide in Eagle River an ‘isolated incident,’ Anchorage police say
The home base for American Legion Post #3 in Ketchikan was heavily damaged by a fire early...
Arson arrest made in American Legion building fire in Ketchikan

Latest News

From ship to shore: The skills and trades that support the maritime sector
From ship to shore: The skills and trades that support the maritime sector
President Biden to attend 9/11 memorial ceremony at JBER
President Biden attending 9/11 memorial ceremony at JBER
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin won’t play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall
Lake water ripples
Iliamna man dies after boat capsizes