Writers Guild of America to protest ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."
FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America is taking a stand against “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Production on Barrymore’s namesake television show will start soon.

On Sunday, Barrymore posted a message on Instagram saying she stands in “solidarity with the strike.” However, WGA says any sort of writing done on the show violates its strike rules and that they are protesting the move.

The guild, which has more than 11,000 members, went on strike May 2.

So far, there is no word on a possible end date to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed on the Sterling Highway on Friday afternoon.
Sterling Highway crash kills mother and toddler
Portion of Dimond Boulevard closed as crew manage 'minor' fuel spill
Removal of overturned fuel tanker forces prolonged closure of Dimond Boulevard
Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez owner Rich Owens celebrated his retirement on Saturday with a send-off...
Owner of Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez hangs up the scoop after 28 years
Alaska SeaLife Center takes in northern sea otter pup
SeaLife Center takes in otter pup found on Kenai road
The home base for American Legion Post #3 in Ketchikan was heavily damaged by a fire early...
Arson arrest made in American Legion building fire in Ketchikan

Latest News

The former roommate of an escaped murderer in Pennsylvania is helping police with the search....
Former roommate of escaped murderer helping police with search
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet Putin, Moscow and Pyongyang confirm
Ceremonies to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks are happening in New York,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 9/11 ceremonies
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers