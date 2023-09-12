F-16 jet intercepts civilian aircraft during President Biden’s visit to JBER

F-16 jet intercepts civilian aircraft during President Biden’s visit to JBER
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A civilian aircraft violated a temporary flight restriction area over Anchorage on Monday during President Joe Biden’s visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, according to military officials.

In response, a loud NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft jetted across the skies above Alaska’s largest city in an attempt to intercept the aircraft around noon, attracting plenty of attention from residents below.

The incident took place while Biden and other politicians and military officials spoke at a 9/11 memorial to Alaska-based service members inside one of JBER’s large hangars.

The defense command said the civilian aircraft was escorted to a nearby airport with the aid of flares, according to a press release from North American Aerospace Defense Command Public Affairs.

