Fall weather is active across Alaska

Flood warning continues for parts of the Kenai Peninsula
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A trio of low pressure systems, an upper level trough, and moisture will keep the state seeing clouds and rain over the coming week.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Kenai River from below Skilak Lake including the Kenai Keys. The warning is in effect until Sunday at noon. Water levels will increase on the river through the week, but at this time, no flooding is expected.

