Investigation ongoing in Eagle River homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A homicide investigation is still underway after a man involved in a shooting died in Eagle River Sunday night.

According to the latest information from the Anchorage Police Department, there have been no new developments to this ongoing investigation.

An official with the police department said this is still being treated as a domestic violence crime and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anchorage police responded to the shooting a little after 7 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 18700 block of Whirlaway Road in Eagle River.

Anchorage Fire Department medics performed live-saving measures on a man who died at the scene, according to APD.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, but it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Some Eagle River residents Alaska’s News Source spoke to Monday said they do not believe the community has a crime problem, and this incident is unusual.

This is still a developing story. Alaska’s News Source will post the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.