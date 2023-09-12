Much of Alaska remains locked in a wet and seasonal weather pattern

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large upper-level low pressure system remains locked in place across Western Alaska, keeping moisture streaming into the state.

Surrounding the low are several disturbances that will keep daily rain in the forecast for much of the southern coastline, with the heaviest rain set to build into the Panhandle through the week.

Rain showers are already falling across Southcentral Alaska with a gradual increase in showers and storms towards the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for storms looks to primarily impact the Mat-Su and parts of the Anchorage Bowl. Any storms that do form could yield some small hail and heavy downpours. With cloudy conditions expected to stick around through the day, highs will be fairly seasonal in the mid- to upper-50s.

While much of the state will be dealing with rain in the forecast, Interior Alaska will actually trend on the drier side. There’s an outside chance some spotty to isolated showers could occur through the week, but for the most part, one can expect to see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. The best chance for any rain through the Interior looks to arrive by the end of the week and should amount to scattered showers at best.

The extended outlook continues to favor a much wetter pattern than normal for a large portion of the state, with any rain continuing to add to what has already been a wet year. Through Sept. 11, Anchorage is already comfortably sitting in the top 5 wettest on record: the wettest goes to last year, which saw 18.51 inches of precipitation through the same time period.

Have a safe and warm Tuesday!

