1 dead after fire in Midtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead after a fire at a Midtown four-plex on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Anchorage Fire Department.

Crews were called to the fire on East 48th Avenue near Cordova Street at 4:13 a.m. and found two units on fire.

Once firefighters had knocked down the flames enough to enter and search, one person was found dead in the unit where the fire started.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

A smoke alarm alerted the neighbor who lived above the unit where the fire started, and that neighbor alerted others to get out of the building, the release said. The neighbor also tried to put out the fire but was unable to.

There did not appear to be any working smoke alarms in the unit where the fire started, and firefighters believe that may have contributed to the severity of the fire, the release said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.