Anchorage Assembly plans on discussing funding proposals for emergency cold weather shelter plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Helping Anchorage’s vulnerable population this winter will be a focus of the Anchorage Assembly at Tuesday’s meeting.

A group of Assembly members plan on introducing a package of legislation aimed at addressing the cost associated with the emergency cold weather shelter plan and housing investments this winter.

Assembly members Chris Constant, Anna Brawley and Felix Rivera plan on introducing a resolution to dedicate more than $957,000 leftover from last winter’s emergency cold weather sheltering plan to fund emergency cold weather sheltering through the end of the year.

Another resolution being discussed plans to pull roughly $2.4 million in unused American Rescue Plan Act funds to fund winter sheltering costs, and an additional $3.2 million will be dedicated to funding emergency sheltering and housing investments through the Anchorage Health Department. The latter funds were previously dedicated to the shelter and navigation center project.

The health department told Assembly members somewhere between $2.3 million and $2.7 million will be needed to adequately fund emergency cold weather sheltering between Oct. 15 and Dec. 31.

The health department estimates roughly 450 people will need shelter this winter.

Rivera said he hopes to have a better idea of which providers will be offering shelter this winter soon.

“Next week at the Housing and Homelessness Committee, the health department is going to be presenting the current work that is being done so that we know everything is on track,” Rivera said.

However, some Assembly members have mixed feelings about the proposals.

Assembly member Randy Sulte said he wishes the Assembly had funded Mayor Dave Bronson’s proposed adult shelter and navigation center at Tudor and Elmore. The Assembly killed funding for the project last month.

“At the moment I’m leaning toward a ‘no’ simply from the standpoint that we have seen this coming, we are late preparing, and at the end, we will not have furthered our cause any better than we are now,” Sulte said.

Also on the agenda tonight is a proposal for funding for the Anchorage Police Department to purchase new police vehicles and a resolution by the Assembly opposing a private lease submitted to the Anchorage Railroad Coalition.

