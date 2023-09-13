Athletes of the Week: Undefeated East Anchorage volleyball has arrived

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The East Anchorage volleyball team has arrived.

It may be early in the season, but the Thunderbirds are putting the rest of the Cook Inlet Conference on notice.

With four combined conference wins in the last two seasons, the T-Birds have already exceeded that win total through six games with a 6-0 record.

“The biggest thing is they believe,” second-year head coach Garrett Danner said. “That’s our motto, is ‘We Believe,’ and they’re starting to believe with the first win, a big win against Service, and just has been a domino effect ever since.”

After sweeping Service to start the year, the Thunderbirds swept their next two opponents before facing the defending state champion Dimond Lynx, a program they haven’t defeated in several years.

East came away with a thrilling five-set victory to remain perfect.

”Dimond is a very respectable and powerful school,” junior outside hitter Jirah Boma said. “And East — when people think of East, they’re thinking it’s a light game, but East beat that team!”

“It felt great to beat them and stay undefeated because I hate saying, ‘Aw man we lost to Dimond’ because it is always that,” senior Mariaha Afuvai added. “We always lose to Dimond. It’s Dimond always — like nah, nah, nah, it’s East on top today, it’s East on top this year!”

”Beating Dimond was huge, it means we belong this year,” Danner added. “If you saw how we celebrated, it was just natural. Dimond is just a staple program, and to beat them was like winning state.”

While diving for digs and setting up spikes has put them on top, it’s the team’s bond that is going to keep them there.

“I’d say off the court, we’re really close,” Boma said. “Every day we hang out with each other.”

“They play as a family and they don’t quit,” Danner said. “They just play every ball like it’s their last, and they have each other’s back and trusting the system and the process and it just has been successful for us.”

Both coach and player hope that it is a new era of East volleyball.

“It feels really good to be a part of it and live through it, because that was my goal freshman year, to make it to state,” Boma said.

“[We want to be a program that] If your daughter comes here, volleyball is going to be instilled in them, success is a part of our program, we work hard,” Danner said. ”I knew we were going to be good, but I didn’t know how good. Even now, I still pinch myself, ‘Is this real?’ Because it could just blow up and evaporate ... but every game they are proving it is real and that is what we’re going to do. Every game, prove that it is real.”

Find more sports news and headlines here!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Plane tickets out of Anchorage send homeless residents to Washington, Oklahoma and Texas
Viewers of an Explore.org livestream were hoping to spot a bear in a remote area of Katmai...
Stranded hiker rescued thanks to bear webcam viewers
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, takes off at...
F-16 jet intercepts civilian aircraft during President Biden’s visit to JBER
A man accused of shooting and killing a well-known homeless advocate in Anchorage was in court...
Bail denied for man accused of killing well-known homeless advocate
Former Anchorage Economic Development director announces Monday he is running for mayor of...
Former Anchorage economic head Bill Popp latest name to join Anchorage mayor race

Latest News

Channel 2 News Late Edition
Athletes of the Week: East Anchorage volleyball has arrived
Alaska hockey legend Scotty Gomez sings about his 5K fundraiser.
Alaska hockey legend Scotty Gomez wants you to know his 5K fundraiser is coming up — so he sang about it
Scotty Gomez sings about his upcoming 5K fundraiser
Paul Casey (right) hauled in a 316.8 pound halibut while LaVonne Baysinger (right) reeled in a...
Fishing Report: Fairbanks woman takes silver salmon’s top prize at Valdez Fish Derbies, 316.8-pounder was the heaviest halibut