Bail denied for man accused of killing well-known homeless advocate

FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man accused of shooting and killing a well-known homeless advocate in Anchorage was in court Tuesday on a bail hearing.

Ryan Dummler, 32, is accused of shooting and killing John Martin III, 51, in June, in an Anchorage parking lot.

Judge Andrew Peterson denied attorney John Cashion’s request to reduce Dummler’s bail from $250,000 cash to $25,000 and also denied a request to assign a man as Dummler’s third-party custodian.

This is the second time a judge has denied Dummler’s requests at a bail hearing.

The victim made international headlines when he was detained in Russia after trying to sail to China from Alaska in a dingy.

Martin is also known for staging protests outside Anchorage City Hall, advocating for homeless people.

Martin was also a registered sex offender who spent eight years in prison on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor in his care. In 2015, Martin faced manslaughter charges in multiple trials for his role in a fatal vehicle crash while driving under the influence.

Dummler is charged with first- and second-degree murder and could serve as much as 99 years in prison if convicted.

Martin’s mom appeared in court by phone, where she made emotional pleas to the judge to not let Dummler out of custody for fear of her safety and the safety of the community.

Dummler has a discovery hearing scheduled for Oct. 25.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden speaks at JBER 9/11 memorial ceremony
President Biden speaks at JBER 9/11 memorial ceremony
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in downtown Anchorage
Homicide in Eagle River an ‘isolated incident,’ Anchorage police say
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, takes off at...
F-16 jet intercepts civilian aircraft during President Biden’s visit to JBER
The home base for American Legion Post #3 in Ketchikan was heavily damaged by a fire early...
Arson arrest made in American Legion building fire in Ketchikan
Portion of Dimond Boulevard closed as crew manage 'minor' fuel spill
Removal of overturned fuel tanker forces prolonged closure of Dimond Boulevard

Latest News

Anchorage Assembly passes grant and lease agreement for former Golden Lion Hotel
Anchorage Assembly plans on discussing funding proposals for emergency cold weather shelter plan
Bipartisan Bill could impact hunter safety and archery courses in AK
Lawmakers push back on Department of Education’s interpretation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
Former Anchorage Economic Development director announces Monday he is running for mayor of...
Former Anchorage economic head Bill Popp latest name to join Anchorage mayor race
Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Plane tickets out of Anchorage send homeless residents to Washington, Oklahoma and Texas