El Chapo's wife released from US custody after completing prison sentence

FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro....
FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro. The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from federal custody after serving nearly two years of a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.(Alexandria Adult Detention Center via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023
(AP) – The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after serving nearly two years of a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised release.

Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” when she was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

She also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling to him a GPS watch disguised as a food item, prosecutors have said. That helped those digging the tunnel pinpoint his location and reach him.

El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was recaptured the following year. He was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He insisted his trial in New York wasn’t fair and told the judge his case “was stained.”

