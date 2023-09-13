Fall storms are lining up

Kenai Peninsula: Flood warning & advisory
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Water is overbank on parts of the Kenai River, with flooding likely in several areas, from below Skilak Lake and Kenai Keys to below the bridge in Soldotna. Water is expected to go even higher. Property owners should be vigilant. Docks that were visible Sunday were inundated by water by today. This could be the most impactful flooding seen along the river in the past 10 years. The high water levels come from glacial lake outbursts.

Rain is only going to exacerbate the flooding. Several rounds of wet weather will be hitting the state over the rest of the week.

Low pressure is pushing into Bristol Bay, with another moving into the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday night. That storm will bring heavy rains to parts of southeast Alaska and flood watches are out for the northern panhandle, south to Petersburg. Heaviest rain will occur Wednesday night to Thursday.

