Husband of Alaska representative killed in plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, Eugene Peltola Jr., was killed in a plane crash in Alaska, according to Peltola campaign officials.

Peltola Jr., known as “Buzzy” to those who knew him, died early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the representative’s Chief of Staff Anton McParland. It was unclear at the time when the crash occurred.

McParland said Mary Peltola will be returning home to be with her family, adding that the team will continue to meet with constituents and carry on work.

The release described the late Peltola as “one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything.”

“He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments,” the statement read. “He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends – and he simply adored Mary.

“We are heartbroken for the family’s loss.”

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

