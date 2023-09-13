Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Louisiana school, officials said.

The teen suspect is 14 years old and a student at the school, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

One person was killed, a second victim was transported to an area hospital and a third was airlifted to medical care, officials confirmed.

St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Helena College and Career Academy(WAFB)

A motive is undetermined at this time.

The St. Helena Parish School District said school is canceled until Friday, as well as the school’s football game.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden speaks at JBER 9/11 memorial ceremony
President Biden speaks at JBER 9/11 memorial ceremony
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in downtown Anchorage
Homicide in Eagle River an ‘isolated incident,’ Anchorage police say
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, takes off at...
F-16 jet intercepts civilian aircraft during President Biden’s visit to JBER
The home base for American Legion Post #3 in Ketchikan was heavily damaged by a fire early...
Arson arrest made in American Legion building fire in Ketchikan
Portion of Dimond Boulevard closed as crew manage 'minor' fuel spill
Removal of overturned fuel tanker forces prolonged closure of Dimond Boulevard

Latest News

The Food Bank of Alaska is looking for donations during September's Hunger Action Month
The Food Bank of Alaska needs your donations for Hunger Action Month
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in...
Taylor Swift wins twice early at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Olivia Rodrigo helps start the show
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's...
Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine