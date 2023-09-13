Vessel found in search for overdue boater near Nenana

NENANA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are still searching for a man reported missing on Monday who had not arrived at his destination when expected.

Troopers say 67-year-old James Burk, of Manley, was traveling on the Tanana River from Nenana to Manley but did not arrive at his destination. Burk was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Nenana River boat launch and had indicated he planned to overnight on the river.

Using a helicopter around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, troopers located Burk’s boat submerged in water approximately three miles downstream of where the Tolovana and Tanana rivers merge.

Efforts to locate Burk are continuing. Those with any information about his whereabouts are asked to contact Alaska State Troopers.

