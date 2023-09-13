Weather Lab: Northern Lights ABC students forecast the weather

The third grade students are studying meteorology this year.
The Weather Lab is back in session! Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey kicked off the school year and new weather lessons by visiting Northern Lights ABC School.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Weather Lab is back in session! Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey kicked off the new school year and new weather lessons by visiting Northern Lights ABC School.

These third graders are just beginning their science lessons for the year, so Melissa stopped by to show them how fun the science of meteorology can be.

They got a sneak peek of how meteorologists track the weather and how clouds are identified. They also got a chance to present the weather for this week.

