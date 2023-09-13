Weather Lab: Northern Lights ABC students forecast the weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Weather Lab is back in session! Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey kicked off the new school year and new weather lessons by visiting Northern Lights ABC School.

These third graders are just beginning their science lessons for the year, so Melissa stopped by to show them how fun the science of meteorology can be.

They got a sneak peek of how meteorologists track the weather and how clouds are identified. They also got a chance to present the weather for this week.

Check out the full weather lab series here.

