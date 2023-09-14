Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey breaks down the flood warnings in effect, statewide and extended forecast for Alaska

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey breaks down the warnings in effect along with the state-wide and extended forecast for Alaska.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:42 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Water levels on the Kenai Peninsula rose to the point of reaching into yards, streets, and even homes and garages. Flooding and high water levels will still affect the waterway and residents along the banks through the weekend.

A Flood Warning will remain in place from Sterling to below Skilak Lake through noon on Sunday. The flood advisory at Soldotna is in place through Thursday 10:15 p.m.

Two glacial lake outburst events combined with the wet fall weather pattern have sent large volumes of water into the river system, topping riverbanks in many areas. Some good news today — high water levels have crested and are expected to recede slowly.

Heavy rain is also likely to hit Southcentral, mostly in Prince William Sound, and Southeast Alaska will also be dealing with an extended stretch of moderate to heavy rain through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The nicest weather to be found in the state is in the Interior. Frost is possible in low-lying areas with temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Plane tickets out of Anchorage send homeless residents to Washington, Oklahoma and Texas
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola,...
Husband of Alaska representative killed in plane crash
1 dead after fire in Midtown Anchorage
1 dead after fire in Midtown Anchorage
Viewers of an Explore.org livestream were hoping to spot a bear in a remote area of Katmai...
Stranded hiker rescued thanks to bear webcam viewers
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, takes off at...
F-16 jet intercepts civilian aircraft during President Biden’s visit to JBER

Latest News

High water and a series of storms raise flood concerns
High water and a series of storms raise flood concerns
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey breaks down the flood warnings in effect along with the...
Heavy rain and flooding possible for Southeast by week’s end
Heavy rain and flooding possible for Southeast by weeks end
Heavy rain and flooding possible for Southeast by weeks end
MF - Kenai Flooding 9-12-23
Fall storms are lining up