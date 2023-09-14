Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey breaks down the flood warnings in effect, statewide and extended forecast for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Water levels on the Kenai Peninsula rose to the point of reaching into yards, streets, and even homes and garages. Flooding and high water levels will still affect the waterway and residents along the banks through the weekend.

A Flood Warning will remain in place from Sterling to below Skilak Lake through noon on Sunday. The flood advisory at Soldotna is in place through Thursday 10:15 p.m.

Two glacial lake outburst events combined with the wet fall weather pattern have sent large volumes of water into the river system, topping riverbanks in many areas. Some good news today — high water levels have crested and are expected to recede slowly.

Heavy rain is also likely to hit Southcentral, mostly in Prince William Sound, and Southeast Alaska will also be dealing with an extended stretch of moderate to heavy rain through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The nicest weather to be found in the state is in the Interior. Frost is possible in low-lying areas with temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.