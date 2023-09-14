Parade of lows keeps rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain has been impacting Southcentral Alaska for much of the morning hours, but some dry time is to be expected through the day for inland locations.

Anchorage and surrounding locations are already beginning to dry out, with most of the rain shifting to Prince William Sound. It’s here where we could see up to — if not more than — an inch of rain into the evening hours. While inland locations will see some dry time, another band of showers looks possible into the afternoon and evening hours. As a result of this wet and cloudy weather, temperatures for many will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Southeast Alaska will also see widespread rain, although the activity will be significantly higher and windier. A flood watch is in effect through Friday morning, where excessive runoff could lead to high waters in area rivers, streams, and creeks. While the flood watch is for anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, it’s very possible that some locations could see higher amounts. Take the necessary precautions if you live in flood-prone locations, as waters could quickly rise in some of the heavier inundated areas. While some dry time can be expected Friday, another band of widespread rain returns into the weekend.

Heading into the weekend, a parade of lows will keep rain in the forecast for much of southern Alaska. The heaviest rain will remain through Southcentral and Southeast. As a result of this ongoing weather pattern, cooler-than-normal temperatures are possible. We’ll continue to hold onto a chance for daily rain showers well through next week, with highs topping out in the 50s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Further north into Interior Alaska, rain looks to hold off through Sunday. Scattered to periodic showers look to make a comeback at the start of next week.

