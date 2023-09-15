2 killed in Kenai Peninsula school zone crash

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM AKDT
KASILOF, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver and passenger of a Toyota sedan were killed while slowing in a school zone Thursday afternoon near Kasilof.

A report by the Alaska State Troopers states that the driver, 56-year-old Dino Leite of Kasilof, and the passenger, 26-year-old Chase Logan of Kasilof, both died in the crash, which started when Leite slowed at a school zone at mile 110 of the Sterling Highway, near Tustumena Elementary School.

Troopers said a Ford pickup failed to slow down and hit Leite’s sedan from behind, sending it into the oncoming southbound lane, where it collided with a Dodge van.

The person riding in the van was seriously injured, troopers said, and taken to a Kenai Peninsula hospital, along with the driver of the van, who suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said Leite was declared dead at the scene while Logan died while en route to a hospital.

The highway was fully closed for 90 minutes while troopers processed the scene and was partially closed for an additional 90 minutes as they finished their duties and cleared debris off the road.

No one has been arrested or charged yet, troopers said, and next of kin were notified. Both bodies are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies.

