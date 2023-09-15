Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on JBER

Black bears raid a Krispy Kreme delivery van and gorge on doughnuts
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A mama black bear and her cub had their fill of sweets Tuesday morning when they climbed into a van delivering Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and devoured several boxes of the freshly baked treats.

The van was parked on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson when it happened. As a delivery driver was making a regular stop at an Express store on base, he briefly left the van door open to deliver doughnuts to the store. That’s when the mother bear and her cub snuck inside.

“You could hear them breaking open the packages,” said Shelly Deano, manager of the JBER store. “We were trying to beat on the van but they just kept eating all the doughnuts. They ate 20 packages of the doughnut holes and I believe six packages of the three-pack chocolate doughnuts.”

Deano called base security, which eventually got the bears to leave the van by blasting loud sirens. She said they ambled off into the nearby woods.

Candice Sargeant, the general manager of the Krispy Kreme stores on Muldoon and in Wasilla, said her team learned a lesson from the unusual experience.

“We’ll definitely be learning to slide up our ramp, close the doors, to ensure that bears don’t get back in there again,” she said with a laugh.

After seven years in business, she said this was a definitely a first.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola,...
Husband of Alaska representative killed in plane crash
Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Plane tickets out of Anchorage send homeless residents to Washington, Oklahoma and Texas
1 dead after fire in Midtown Anchorage
1 dead after fire in Midtown Anchorage
Water from the Kenai River is lapping at the doorstep of a home in the Kenai Keys subdivision
Homeowners along the Kenai River fight rising flood waters
A man accused of shooting and killing a well-known homeless advocate in Anchorage was in court...
Bail denied for man accused of killing well-known homeless advocate

Latest News

A state of emergency has been declared due to floods in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
State of emergency declared in Kenai Peninsula Borough due to flooding
A pair of bears break into a Krispy Kreme delivery van and gorge on doughnuts
Bears raid a Krispy Kreme delivery van and feast on doughnuts
Alaska's News Source remembers longtime employee Barry Sowinski
Alaska's News Source remembers longtime employee Barry Sowinski
Emergency declared due to flooding in Kenai Peninsula Borough
Emergency declared due to flooding in Kenai Peninsula Borough