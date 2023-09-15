Remembering longtime Alaska’s News Source employee Barry Sowinski

Alaska's News Source remembers longtime employee Barry Sowinski
By Alaska's News Source Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s News Source team is mourning the loss of longtime employee Barry Sowinski, who was killed Wednesday when a fire broke out in the building where he lived.

Emmy Award-winning producer and photographer Sowinski worked in the marketing department for just a few months shy of 25 years before leaving his position earlier this summer. He was a frequent recipient of the Alaska Broadcaster’s Association Goldie Award, having most recently won the award for producing the state’s Best Public Service Announcement.

A graduate of Palmer High School, Sowinski was known for his passion for sports, eagerly sharing Seawolves hockey games and starting line celebrations of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race with Alaska and the world. He also worked as a camera operator and editor at the Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Anchorage in 2001.

But Sowinski’s biggest passion appeared to be racing — especially snowmachines. Sowinski worked tirelessly to promote the excitement of the Iron Dog Race. He could be found every year manning the race’s booth at the Alaska State Fair or making last-second modifications to the organization’s float in Palmer’s annual Colony Christmas event.

Sowinski spent his summers tending to a robust herb and vegetable garden he maintained in a greenhouse on the property where he lived, often sharing his spicy pickles and the bounty of his harvest with colleagues.

Alaska’s News Source General Manager Nancy Johnson shared a statement reflecting on the loss of Sowinski:

“Barry was a talented producer, but more than that … shared himself with his coworkers. He loved sharing the plentiful vegetables from his greenhouse and his special soup creations, and was a renowned coach for our softball team. His work is in our archives; our memories of him are archived in each of us.”

