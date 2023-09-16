907 Sports: Ruthy Hebard in WNBA Playoffs, UAA Hockey back on ice, a blue fish, plus flag and tackle football

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard helped lift the Chicago Sky into the WNBA Playoffs down the final stretch of the regular season. The only problem is, they’re facing the defending champions in the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

Student-athletes are back on campus and the Seawolf Skaters are back on the ice with small group practices as the recently re-named Avis Sports Complex sees renovations.

Alaska offers some of the most unique and diverse fishing there is. You could catch one fish, you could catch two fish, you can definitely catch a red fish — but did you know you could catch a blue fish?

At the midseason mark of the flag football season, it appears to be Dimond and South running the Cook Inlet Conference.

Service handed Dimond their first loss in prep football, while West had some fun their blowout victory over Bartlett as we take a look ahead at Week 6.

