Investigators arrive at site of plane crash that killed Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola, Jr.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An investigative team on Friday arrived at the site northeast of St. Mary’s where Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola, Jr., the husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, was killed in a plane crash earlier this week.

According to the NTSB, the Piper PA-18 150 Super Cub piloted by Peltola had returned to a remote area near St. Mary’s to transport a load of moose meat from hunters he had flown on an earlier flight when it crashed during takeoff.

Investigators arrived by chartered helicopter and plan to document the wreckage, collect evidence, “including devices that may contain important information about the flight,” the NTSB said. The investigative team said the wreckage will eventually be removed by helicopter for further investigation.

A preliminary crash report is expected within three weeks, but full investigative results could take as long as 24 months.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified of the crash Tuesday night, according to Alan Brown, director of communications and public affairs for the Alaska National Guard wrote in a release. The AKRCC requested the assistance of the Alaska Air National Guard, which launched a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with rescue personnel, Brown wrote.

“After stopping for fuel on the ground in McGrath, the crew arrived at the crash site at 1:50 a.m., 3 hours and 35 minutes after taking off from JBER,” Brown wrote. “Upon arrival, rescue personnel determined that the pilot of the aircraft had not survived.”

Peltola’s body was flown to McGrath where it then was taken to Anchorage where remains were transported by the Anchorage Fire Department to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

