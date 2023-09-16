Viewing Alaska from above through the lens of Bradford Washburn

Viewing Alaska from above through the lens of Bradford Washburn
By Eric Sowl
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bradford Washburn’s aerial photographs of Alaska’s mountains are art.

Taken over a fifty-year period with a camera meant for taking spy photographs, the pictures are high in detail. That’s because Washburn was a cartographer — a map maker. The photographs were taken to map the mountains.

To look for new climbing routes. Work still used by climbers today.

“Alaska From Above: The Art of Bradford Washburn” is an exhibit of some of Washburn’s work in Alaska. It is on display at the Anchorage Museum through next year.

