Weather Lab: Begich Middle School 6th graders learn how weather affects ecosystems.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The science lab was transformed into a weather lab at Begich Middle School in this week’s Weather Lab.

The 6th graders at Begich will spend time learning about biotic and abiotic factors in various ecosystems this year and Melissa got the chance to show them how weather is an abiotic influencer.

Check out the full weather lab series here.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.