Weather Lab: Begich Middle School 6th graders learn how weather affects ecosystems

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey brings the Weather Lab to middle school.
Weather Lab: Begich Middle School 6th graders learn how weather affects ecosystems.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The science lab was transformed into a weather lab at Begich Middle School in this week’s Weather Lab.

The 6th graders at Begich will spend time learning about biotic and abiotic factors in various ecosystems this year and Melissa got the chance to show them how weather is an abiotic influencer.

Check out the full weather lab series here.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on JBER
A photo by JoeJoe Prince, dated approximately 2013, shows Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola, Jr., atop a...
Friends, family reflect on life and death of Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola, Jr.
Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Plane tickets out of Anchorage send homeless residents to Washington, Oklahoma and Texas
Water from the Kenai River is lapping at the doorstep of a home in the Kenai Keys subdivision
Homeowners along the Kenai River fight rising flood waters
A state of emergency has been declared due to floods in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
State of emergency declared in Kenai Peninsula Borough due to flooding

Latest News

Weather Lab: Begich Middle School 6th graders learn how weather affects ecosystems
Weather Lab: Begich Middle School 6th graders learn how weather affects ecosystems
Weather Lab: Northern Lights ABC students forecast the weather
Weather Lab: Northern Lights ABC students forecast the weather
Weather Lab: Northern Lights ABC students forecast the weather
Weather Lab: Northern Lights ABC students forecast the weather
The Food Bank of Alaska urges people to get involved with September's Hunger Action Month
Food Bank of Alaska urges people to get involved with Hunger Action Month